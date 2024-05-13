Highly Suspect teases new single: "Let the games begin"

We no longer have to suspect when Highly Suspect will release new music -- we have an exact date.

In an Instagram post, the "Lydia" rockers reveal that they'll be dropping a single on Tuesday, May 14. In the caption, they write, "Let the games begin."

The upcoming track will be the first fresh offering from Highly Suspect to follow their 2022 album, The Midnight Demon Club, which spawned the singles "Natural Born Killer" and "Ice Cold." "Natural Born Killer" hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

You can catch Highly Suspect live at the upcoming Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals.

