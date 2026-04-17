'Higher' seas: Creed sets fifth Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise for 2027 with Hoobastank

In 2027 Creed will be greeting fans aboard their Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise with arms wide open.

The fifth installment of cruise will get underway April 17 and will travel from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, on the Norwegian Joy. Special guests joining them for this sailing include Breaking Benjamin, Hoobastank, Fuel, Our Lady Peace, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Sevendust, Fastball, Sponge and Drowning Pool.

During the cruise, Creed will do two headlining sets on the ship's pool deck. In addition to the music, fans will enjoy all the usual cruise activities, plus "signature artist experiences." The first 850 people to book a cabin will also receive their choice of attending an exclusive 30-minute Creed acoustic set, a 30-minute Q&A with Breaking Benjamin or a photo op with Creed.

First-round presale signups are available now through May 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The final round presale signups end May 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with bookings going on sale to the general public May 13 at 2 p.m. ET at Summerof99Cruise.com. You can save $100 per booking during the presale; prices increase when the public sale begins.

The previous four Summer of 99 & Beyond cruises completely sold out.

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