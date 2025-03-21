Hey! Wait! Hear Nirvana mashed-up with Bring Me the Horizon, courtesy of Fontaines D.C.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
By Josh Johnson

Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" gets mashed up with Bring Me the Horizon's "Can You Feel My Heart" thanks to Fontaines D.C.

The "Starburster" outfit brings the two songs together in the latest installment of Australian radio station triple j's Like a Version cover series.

The performance starts with a slow, moody take on "Can You Feel My Heart" before transitioning into "Heart-Shaped Box." In a follow-up interview, Fontaines guitarist Conor Curley shares that frontman Grian Chatten started singing the grunge classic while they were putting together the Horizon cover.

"It was almost kind of like a thing of, 'Oh, do we switch it to ['Heart-Shaped Box'] and use the ['Can You Feel My Heart'] instrumentation?'" Curley says. "So it kind of just made sense."

You can watch Fontaines D.C.'s Like a Version performance streaming now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!