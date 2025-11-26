Here's what to look out for on Record Store Day Black Friday

Cage the Elephant 'Live from The Vic in Chicago' album artwork. (Legacy Recordings)

Record Store Black Friday returns on Friday and will once again feature a number of exclusive titles available only in independent record stores. Here are some of the releases:

Cage the Elephant will release Live from The Vic in Chicago, a two-LP set capturing the band's performance at the Windy City venue.

Ghost is contributing a limited-edition picture disc edition of their latest album, Skeletá.

Billie Eilish's live recordings from her Amazon Songline performance will be available on physical formats for the first time as a 10-inch EP.

The soundtrack to the 2009 Watchmen movie, featuring My Chemical Romance's cover of Bob Dylan's "Desolation Row," will be released on a picture disc.

RSD Black Friday 2025 will also feature releases from Asking Alexandria, James Bay, The National's Matt Berninger, Alice Cooper, Creed, The Flaming Lips, In Flames, Led Zeppelin, Mötley Crüe, Motörhead, Role Model, Soul Coughing, Van Halen and The Head and the Heart.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.