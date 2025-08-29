Here they went again, 20 years later: OK Go reflects on legacy of viral breakout hit

OK Go In Concert - San Francisco, CA OK Go performs at The Regency Ballroom on May 19, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images) (Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Before it soundtracked its viral treadmill video, OK Go's "Here It Goes Again" was just a song. That song first appeared on OK Go's 2005 album, Oh No, which was released 20 years ago Saturday.

The video was originally supposed to be set to a song called "A Good Idea at the Time," which turned out to be a bad idea.

"It just didn't work," frontman Damian Kulash tells ABC Audio. "So we're like, 'Well, let's try some other songs,' and we played other songs off the record, and this is the one that fit."

Since "Here It Goes Again," OK Go has become known for their elaborate videos. Nowadays, OK Go plans their videos to be more explicitly tied with its song as opposed to the see-what-sticks approach they took with "Here It Goes Again," which led to the song unintentionally being tied to treadmills forever.

"We're lucky to have this thing that has carved out a different part of the music industry for us, and we get to do these art projects that nobody else gets to do, and I could not be more thankful for it," Kulash says. "They're the, like, the ship that takes our songs off into the world."

"But," he continues. "There is a thing where it's, like, 'Here It Goes Again,' you have to actively shut off your mental picture of us jumping around on treadmills to hear that song a different way now."

While OK Go is at peace with how the world sees "Here It Goes Again," some longtime fans make it known they got it pre-viral fame.

"Go look at any of our YouTube comments," Kulash says. "Like, two to six percent of them are someone being like, 'Been a fan since before the treadmills!'"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!