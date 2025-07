Here they go again: OK Go adds US tour dates

OK Go has announced a new run of U.S. tour dates in support of their new album, And the Adjacent Possible.

The headlining outing kicks off Sept. 11 in Kansas City, Missouri, and wraps up Dec. 8 in Nashville. Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OKGo.net.

And the Adjacent Possible was released in April. It marks the first OK Go album in 11 years.

