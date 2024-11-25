Here are the rock nominees for the 2024 '﻿Billboard'﻿ Music Awards

The nominees for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards prove once again that Billboard may have a different definition of "rock" than you do.

The Top Rock Artist nominees are Linkin Park, alt-folk artists Noah Kahan and Hozier, and country stars Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan.

Bryan is also nominated in the Top Rock Album category with both his 2023 self-titled effort and 2024's The Great American Bar Scene, along with Kahan's Stick Season, Hozier's Unheard EP and country icon Dolly Parton's guest-filled Rockstar. Top Rock Song also includes two Bryan tracks, "Pink Skies" and the Kacey Musgraves collaboration "I Remember Everything," plus Kahan's "Stick Season," Hozier's "Too Sweet" and Djo's "End of Beginning."

The 2024 BBMAs also have dedicated Hard Rock categories, but even those are a little bit country, too — Top Hard Rock Artist includes HARDY alongside Linkin Park and Bad Omens. HARDY is also up for Top Hard Rock Album and Top Hard Rock Song with Quit!! and "Psycho," respectively.

The other Top Hard Rock Album nominees include Pearl Jam's Dark Matter, Bring Me the Horizon's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, Sleep Token's Take Me Back to Eden and Falling in Reverse's Popular Monster. Also up for Top Hard Rock Song are Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine," Falling in Reverse's "All My Life" and "Ronald," and Superheaven's "Youngest Daughter."

Meanwhile, Linkin Park is also nominated for Top Rock Duo/Group alongside Good Neighbours and the country rock band The Red Clay Strays, and for the all-genre Top Duo/Group category, as are blink-182 and Coldplay. The Top Rock Touring Artist nominees are Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band.

The 2024 BBMAs air Dec. 12 on Fox. Winners are determined by chart performance between October 2023 and October 2024.

