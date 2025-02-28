Help Thirty Seconds to Mars celebrate 20th anniversary of '﻿A Beautiful Lie'

Virgin Records
By Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars is gearing up for the 20th anniversary of their 2005 sophomore album, A Beautiful Lie, and they want your help.

In a Facebook post, frontman Jared Leto asks fans to submit "any photos or videos from that era or anything that captures the spirit of ABL."

"Thank you for being part of this journey with us," Leto adds. "We can't wait to see what memories you’ve kept alive."

The post is also accompanied by a video of Leto strumming the same acoustic guitar on which he first wrote the riff to the A Beautiful Lie single "The Kill."

A Beautiful Lie will officially turn 20 in August. Alongside "The Kill," which has become one of Thirty Seconds to Mars' signature songs, the album spawned singles in "From Yesterday," "Attack" and the title track.

Thirty Seconds to Mars' most recent album is 2023's It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

