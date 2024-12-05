Help AWOLNATION put together set list for unplugged show

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION needs your help.

The "Sail" outfit is planning their first-ever unplugged live show, and they're asking fans to help create the set list.

"I've been wanting to do this for a long time and now feels like the right moment," says frontman Aaron Bruno.

You can contribute by voting for 10 songs you'd like to see performed, which will also enter you to win two VIP tickets to the performance.

AWOLNATION released their latest album, The Phantom Five, in August. They've also put out acoustic versions of the songs "Panoramic View" and "Barbarian."

﻿You can also catch AWOLNATION's full electric show on their 2025 U.S. tour, launching in March.

