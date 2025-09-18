Hear The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. play with Jude Law on new songs for ﻿'Black Rabbit﻿' show

The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. has shared two songs recorded for the new Netflix miniseries Black Rabbit.

The show stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman as brothers Jake and Vince, who used to be in a band together called The Black Rabbits. The two songs, "Turned to Black" and "Outside People," are credited to Hammond, Law and The Black Rabbits.

"My day job is playing guitar in The Strokes, so being given the opportunity to be structured in different ways, and using the tools I have to enhance something, is very exciting," Hammond tells Netflix's Tudum. "It really came together."

"When we were doing vocals with Jude, he said sometimes some of the lyrics on the demo song just felt like they were part of the show," he continues. "I'm still so excited that they like the songs so much."

Hammond also makes a cameo in the show.

Black Rabbit is out now on Netflix.

The Strokes, meanwhile, were just announced as part of the 2026 Coachella lineup, taking place April 10-12 and April 17-19.

