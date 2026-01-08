Hear St. Vincent guest on new Cate Le Bon song, 'Always the Same'

St. Vincent is featured on a new song called "Always the Same" by Welsh musician Cate Le Bon.

The track was initially recorded during the sessions for Le Bon's latest album, 2025's Michelangelo Dying. In a Facebook post, Le Bon calls St. Vincent a "dear friend and a force of nature."

You may recall that Le Bon previously guested on the title track off St. Vincent's latest album, 2024's All Born Screaming.

St. Vincent will be performing at the 2026 New Orleans Jazz Fest in the spring.

