Hear Pearl Jam's 'Dark Matter' early at record store listening parties

If you live near an independent record store, you may be able to hear Pearl Jam's Dark Matter album early.

Record Store Day has announced that select shops across the U.S. will be playing Dark Matter in full on Sunday, April 14, nearly a week before the record drops on Friday, April 19.

For a list of participating stores, check out the RSD Instagram.

Dark Matter is the 12th Pearl Jam album and the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton. The title track and the cut "Running" are out now.

You can also hear Dark Matter ahead of time during a worldwide theatrical event, taking place in cinemas on April 16.

Pearl Jam will launch a U.S. tour in support of Dark Matter in May.

