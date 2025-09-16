Hear Patrick Stump guest on new Motion City Soundtrack song, 'Particle Physics'

2025 Boston Calling Music Festival Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the 2025 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 24, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)
By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump is featured on a new song from Motion City Soundtrack called "Particle Physics."

Stump duets with MCS vocalist Justin Pierre as they sing, "Is there a doctor in the house/ Who could figure me out?/ It's like you need a PhD to get me."

"Huge thank you to Patrick Stump for jumping on this track with us," the "Everything Is Alright" outfit says.

"Particle Physics" will appear on the upcoming Motion City Soundtrack album, The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World, due out Friday.

Motion City Soundtrack will play album release shows in Chicago and Minneapolis on Wednesday and Friday before launching a full U.S. tour with Say Anything in November.

Fall Out Boy's most recent album is 2023's So Much (for) Stardust. They're putting out a 20th anniversary reissue of their breakout 2005 album, From Under the Cork Tree, on Oct. 17.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

