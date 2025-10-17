Hear late Mark Lanegan sing with Chrissie Hynde on new ﻿'Duets Special'﻿ album

Mark Lanegan performes At Aeronef Of Lille Mark Lanegan performs at Aeronef theater of Lille on November 06, 2019 in Lille, France. (Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images) (Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan is posthumously featured on Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde's new album, Duets Special.

Lanegan sings with Hynde on a cover of the classic "Can't Help Falling in Love," famously recorded by Elvis Presley.

Hynde tells NME that she became familiar with Lanegan's music after reading his 2020 memoir, Sing Backwards and Weep. She never got to meet him in person before his death in 2022.

"A great, great singer and songwriter," Hynde says of Lanegan. "We emailed, and I was so looking forward to meeting him. But fate had other ideas."

Duets Special is out now. It also includes collaborations with The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Garbage's Shirley Manson, Debbie Harry of BlondieDan Auerbach of The Black Keys and Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

