Hear Hayley Williams sing with David Byrne on new song 'What Is the Reason For It?'

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs on stage as support on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Hayley Williams is featured on a new song from David Byrne called "What Is the Reason For It?"

The track will appear on the Talking Heads frontman's upcoming album, Who Is the Sky?

"I just texted [Williams] and said, 'Do you want to come by and sing on this?' And she said yes," Byrne tells People of collaborating with the Paramore frontwoman. "And she killed it."

You can watch the video for "What Is the Reason For It?", which uses AI to animate original drawings by Byrne, on YouTube. Who Is the Sky? drops Friday.

Paramore previously covered the Talking Heads track "Burning Down the House," and Byrne returned the favor with a version of Paramore's song "Hard Times."

Williams, meanwhile, recently put out a new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, which collects the 17 solo songs she surprise-released in July.

