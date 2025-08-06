Hear Good Charlotte's new album, ﻿'Motel Du Cap﻿,' two days early

GOOD CHARLOTTE Good Charlotte on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Good Charlotte is giving you the chance to hear their new album, Motel Du Cap, two days early.

The Madden brothers have announced a livestream event set to take place Wednesday, featuring a playback of the record, as well as track-by-track commentary and a live Q&A.

"This album feels special to us," says guitarist Benji Madden. "It's a new chapter for Good Charlotte and we wanted to invite fans to experience it right there alongside us in a personal way. It's fun for us to share the stories behind the tracks, the talented people we collab'ed with, and how it all came together. It will be a good time."

The livestream begins at 6 p.m. ET via Veeps and is available exclusively to Veeps All Access subscribers.

Veeps, by the way, was co-founded by Benji and Joel Madden.

Motel Du Cap, which includes the lead single "Rejects," will officially be released Friday. That same day, Good Charlotte will perform on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

