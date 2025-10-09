Hear Gigi Perez guest on new version of Blondshell's song 'Arms'

By Josh Johnson

Gigi Perez guests on a new version of indie artist Blondshell's song "Arms."

The collaborative track will appear on Another Picture, a companion to Blondshell's latest album, If You Asked for a Picture.

"Every single artist on the project is someone whose music I'm genuinely a massive fan of so I feel so excited and grateful," Blondshell says. "I have loved Gigi's music for years so it’s so special to get to do 'Arms' with her."

Another Picture is due out Nov. 14.

Perez released her debut album, At the Beach, in Every Life, in April. It includes her breakout single, "Sailor Song."

