Hear Damon Albarn read '﻿How the Grinch Stole Christmas!﻿' on the BBC

Damon Albarn performs with Africa Express at the Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen on July 5, 2025 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

If you're looking to "Feel Good" this holiday season, Damon Albarn is here to help.

The Gorillaz and Blur frontman read the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas! during an appearance on BBC Radio 2.

You can listen to a clip of Albarn's reading via the BBC Radio 2 Facebook.

While we hope this leads to an Albarn cover of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," we do have a new Gorillaz album to look forward to in the meantime. The record, called The Mountain, is due out Feb. 27.

Gorillaz will be performing The Mountain in full during shows in Los Angeles on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. The band's immersive House of Kong exhibition will also be open in LA from Feb. 26 to March 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.