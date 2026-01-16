Hear CHVRCHES cover Robert Palmer's 'Addicted to Love'

Might as well face it, CHVRCHES have released a cover of Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love."

"The Mother We Share" outfit put their spin on the 1986 #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit for the third season of the series Tell Me Lies, streaming now on Hulu.

"As a genuine fan of Tell Me Lies, I was so excited to watch the new season, let alone make music for it," says frontwoman Lauren Mayberry. "We were in the studio working on the new CHVRCHES album when we got the call and it was a really fun thing to get our teeth stuck into, finding the right balance of emotions - heartfelt, yet unhinged - to mirror what the show is so good at."

Said new CHVRCHES album will the the follow-up to 2021's Screen Violence. Since then, Mayberry released her debut solo album, Vicious Creature, in 2024.

In other alternative bands covering '80s hits news, The Beaches have released their take on the 1982 A Flock of Seagulls single "I Ran (So Far Away)."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.