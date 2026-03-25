Hear Cannons' Michelle Joy 'sing myself out of it' with the 'mantras' on new album, ﻿'Everything Glows'

Cannons will release a new album called Everything Glows on Friday. Going into the record, frontwoman Michelle Joy found herself in a rough place healthwise after completing the last Cannons tour.

"I personally was quite burnt out and exhausted, and also sick with severe anemia," Joy tells ABC Audio. "I didn't know that while we were touring, but when I got home I just had nothing left inside me, at all."

Joy hints at what she was going through in lyrics like the first line of album opener "All I Need": "Falling, down again/ I'm burning for you."

"I just wrote about whatever I was experiencing," Joy says. "That first song, it's like, I didn't feel physically great, mentally great, but kept showing up because of the love that I have for Cannons and making music is so great."

Even as Joy was writing about a dark time, Everything Glows is not a heavy listen — its title aptly reflects the neon-tinged sound that flows throughout the record. For Joy, Everything Glows became the bright light at the end of the tunnel, even if she didn't fully believe it was there at the time.

"I have realized that songs are like mantras," Joy says. "Over the past 10 years, if I sing a song enough times and it doesn't make sense to me yet, I feel like it kinda happens in my life, and it eventually does make sense."

"I'm very consciously writing in a way that even if I'm going through something tough, I wanna, like, sing myself out of it, or find, like, the light inside of the situation," she adds.

Cannons will launch a U.S. tour with Bob Moses in support of Everything Glows March 31 in Phoenix.

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