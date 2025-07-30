Hear Band of Horses' Ben Bridwell cover Kendrick & SZA hit 'Luther' with Iron & Wine

Band of Horses frontman Ben Bridwell has teamed up with Iron & Wine for a collaborative cover of the hit Kendrick Lamar and SZA single "Luther."

The track was recorded for an upcoming EP called Making Good Time, which also includes covers of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and boygenius' "Ketchum, ID." It follows Bridwell and Iron & Wine's 2015 joint covers album, Sing into My Mouth.

Making Good Time is due out Sept. 12. You can listen to the "Luther" cover now via digital outlets.

Band of Horses will play a run of co-headlining dates with Iron & Wine starting in September.

