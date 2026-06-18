Hear The 1975's Matty Healy sing on new Tiny Habits song

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is featured on a new song from the band Tiny Habits.

The track is called "Anything He Was" and includes vocals from Healy. Tiny Habits describe it as a song about "a specific loneliness brought on by someone else's discontent."

"Anything He Was" will appear on the upcoming Tiny Habits album, Keepers, due out Aug. 28.

Healy previously linked up with Tiny Habits to perform a cover of the James Taylor song "Carolina in My Mind."

As for Healy's main gig, The 1975 has been relatively quiet since wrapping their Still… At Their Very Best tour in 2024, though they did return to the live stage to headline Glastonbury in 2025.

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