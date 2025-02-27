The Head and the Heart announce new album, ﻿'Aperture'

The Head and the Heart have announced a new album called Aperture.

The follow-up to 2022's Every Shade of Blue drops May 9. As the band explains, its title refers to "the function on a camera lens that determines the amount of light that enters."

"For us, Aperture is more than just the title of our new album—it's a reflection of the journey we've been on as a band and as people," the "All We Ever Knew" outfit says. "It represents the choice we all face: to close ourselves off to the darkness or to open up and let the light in. It's about hope, resilience, and seeing the world—and ourselves—more clearly."

Aperture includes the previously released single "Arrow," which sits in the top 15 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. A new track called "After the Setting Sun" is out now.

The Head and the Heart have also announced a U.S. tour in support of Aperture, running from May 31 in Detroit to Oct. 10 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Select dates will also feature Wilderado on the bill.

A presale begins March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHeadandtheHeart.com.

Here's the Aperture track list:

"After the Setting Sun"

"Time with My Sins"

"Arrow"

"Beg, Steal, Borrow"

"Cop Car"

"Blue Embers"

"Fire Escape"

"Pool Break"

"Jubilee"

"West Coast"

"Finally Free"

"Aperture"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.