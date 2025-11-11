The Head and the Heart announce debut album 15th anniversary concert

'The Head and the Heart' album artwork. (Sub Pop)

The Head and the Heart have announced a concert celebrating the upcoming 15th anniversary of their 2011 self-titled debut album.

The show takes place July 16 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and will feature a performance of The Head and the Heart in full, following a set of songs from throughout the band's career. The bill will also include Wilderado.

Additionally, The Head and the Heart will play another, career-spanning show at Rock Rocks on July 15 while accompanied by the Colorado Symphony.

Presales for both shows begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The Head and the Heart released their latest album, Aperture, in May. Their other upcoming live plans also include opening for Brandi Carlile's 2026 U.S. tour.

