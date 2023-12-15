Hayley Williams shares "the only thing that matters" for the future of Paramore

As Paramore winds down another album cycle, the inevitable question of "what next?" has arrived.

The "Misery Business" outfit has a long history of personnel changes, but over the past few years they've settled on the lineup of frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro. In fact, their 2023 album, This Is Why, marked the first time two straight Paramore records were recorded by the exact same members.

With a steady lineup and now-fulfilled record label contract, Paramore finds themselves in an unprecedented place. So what does that mean for the future of the band?

According to a new feature by Uproxx, "all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty," though the piece notes "they're still going to be together."

"The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community," Williams says.

"I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world," Farro adds.

Paramore's confirmed plans for 2024 include opening for the European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.