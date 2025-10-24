Hayley Williams yearns for the 'Good Ol' Days' in latest solo song

Hayley Williams has released a new solo song called "Good Ol' Days."

The track includes several references to the Paramore frontwoman's main gig that will surely throw the Parafamily into a frenzy, including the lyric, "We could sneak around like we're on tour/ Even if that's all you want me for/ You could call me Miss Paramour."

Meanwhile, in the chorus, Williams sings, "Who knew the hard times/ Were the good ol' days?", a possible reference to the 2017 Paramore single "Hard Times."

"Good Ol' Days" is out now via digital outlets, and is now included on the track of Williams' latest solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. The record is due out on physical formats on Nov. 7.

The most recent Paramore album is 2023's This Is Why. The band is currently on a break.

