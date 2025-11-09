Hayley Williams sets new dates for debut solo tour

Hayley Williams attends the "Turnstile: Never Enough" Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Hayley Williams is finally set to embark on her debut solo tour.

The Paramore frontwoman stealth-announced the trek on her website with an icon labeled "oops.jpg," which lists the upcoming dates. The U.S. shows run from March 28 in Atlanta to May 13 in Los Angeles, and will be followed by a trip to Europe.

No ticket info has been announced yet, so stay tuned to HayleyWilliams.net.

The tour will support Williams' latest solo record, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

Williams was originally set to launch her first solo tour in 2020 in support of her debut solo album, Petals for Armor. Those dates were eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

