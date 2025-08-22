Hayley Williams rocks with The Linda Lindas at London show

Remi Wolf's Superjam Hayley Williams of Paramore performs during Remi Wolf's Bonnaroo Superjam at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Erika Goldring/Getty Images (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance during The Linda Lindas' concert in London on Thursday.

The Paramore frontwoman joined the young punk outfit to rock their breakout viral song, "Racist, Sexist Boy."

The Linda Lindas have been touring Europe in support of their 2024 album, No Obligation. They'll be back in the U.S. to play a number of upcoming festivals, including Bumbershoot, Shaky Knees and Riot Fest.

Williams, meanwhile, recently released 17 new solo songs. They follow her two solo albums, 2020's Petals for Armor and 2021's Flowers for Vases/Descansos.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!