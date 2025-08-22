Hayley Williams rocks with The Linda Lindas at London show

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs during Remi Wolf's Bonnaroo Superjam at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance during The Linda Lindas' concert in London on Thursday.

The Paramore frontwoman joined the young punk outfit to rock their breakout viral song, "Racist, Sexist Boy."

The Linda Lindas have been touring Europe in support of their 2024 album, No Obligation. They'll be back in the U.S. to play a number of upcoming festivals, including Bumbershoot, Shaky Knees and Riot Fest.

Williams, meanwhile, recently released 17 new solo songs. They follow her two solo albums, 2020's Petals for Armor and 2021's Flowers for Vases/Descansos.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.