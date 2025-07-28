Hayley Williams releases 17 new solo songs on website

Paramore's Hayley Williams has surprise released more than an album's worth of music on her website.

If you go to HayleyWilliams.net, you'll find a message asking you to input a 16-digit access code sent by Williams' Good Dye Young hair dye company. Entering the correct code will allow you to listen to 17 new solo songs.

Williams released her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, in 2020, and followed that with 2021's Flowers for Vases/Descansos. Her planned debut solo tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though in late 2024 she teased possibly playing makeup dates in 2025.

Meanwhile, Good Dye Young just launched a new shade, called Ego. For more info, visit GoodDyeYoung.com.

