Hayley Williams premieres video for 'Parachute' solo song

Hayley Williams has premiered the video for her solo song "Parachute."

The clip finds the Paramore frontwoman dancing around the Bristol Northern Soul Club in England, cut with shots of her running through a field.

"Special thank you to Bristol Northern Soul Club for letting us crash your party," Williams says.

The "Parachute" video is now on YouTube.

"Parachute" is included on Williams' new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. It wasn't one of the original 17 songs Williams surprise-released on her website at the end of July, but was added to the track list when Williams officially put out Ego Death on Aug. 28.

As for Paramore, Williams recently confirmed in an interview with The Face that the band is currently taking a break. Their most recent album is 2023's This Is Why.

