Hayley Williams officially releases group of 17 solo songs

Post Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

After uploading, and then removing, 17 solo songs on her website, Hayley Williams has now officially released every track on streaming platforms.

Instead of bundling them together as an album, the Paramore frontwoman put out each song as a separate, individual single.

The songs were initially locked behind a code sent out by Williams' hair dye company, Good Dye Young. As Good Dye Young had just announced a new shade, Ego, that became the de facto name of the collection for fans.

Williams released her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, in 2020, and followed that with 2021's Flowers for Vases/Descansos. Her planned debut solo tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though in late 2024 she teased possibly playing makeup dates in 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

