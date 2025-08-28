Hayley Williams officially releases collection of solo songs as new album

Paramore's Hayley Williams has officially released her 17 surprise solo singles in a singular album.

The record is called Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, named after the first song from the collection to get a video, and is out now via digital outlets. A physical edition will be released Nov. 7.

Williams originally premiered the 17 songs in July on her website, and locked them behind a code sent out by her Good Dye Young hair dye company. She removed them soon after before uploading them to streaming platforms as 17 individual singles.

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party also includes a bonus, 18th song called "Parachute." Williams hints in an Instagram post that two more songs might be added, as well.

Here's the full, current track list:

"Ice in My OJ"

"Glum"

"Kill Me"

"Whim"

"Mirtazapine"

"Disappearing Man"

"Love Me Different"

"Brotherly Hate"

"Negative Self Talk"

"Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party"

"Hard"

"Discovery Channel"

"True Believer"

"Zissou"

"Dream Girl in Shibuya"

"Blood Bros"

"I Won't Quit on You"

"Parachute"

