Hayley Williams names 'racist country singer' from 'Ego Death' lyrics

On her song "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party," the title track off her new solo album, Hayley Williams sings, "I'll be the biggest star at this racist country singer's bar." When asked about the lyric in an interview with The New York Times' Popcast, the Paramore frontwoman has no qualms with naming names.

"It could be a couple, but I'm always talking about Morgan Wallen," Williams says, referring to the hitmaking "Last Night" singer.

"I don't give a s***," Williams adds. "Find me at Whole Foods, b****, I don't care."

Also during the interview, Williams speaks on the status of Paramore after previously describing the band as being on break.

"Paramore's not ever going away," Williams says. "We need breaks. We are three people that have been in a washing machine since we were teenagers, and it really affected all three of us in vastly different ways. ... I don't get to say, 'This is exactly what we're gonna do next,' because, like I've been saying my whole career, Paramore's a band."

