Hayley Williams names 'racist country singer' from 'Ego Death' lyrics

'Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party' album artwork. (Post Atlantic)
By Josh Johnson

On her song "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party," the title track off her new solo album, Hayley Williams sings, "I'll be the biggest star at this racist country singer's bar." When asked about the lyric in an interview with The New York Times' Popcast, the Paramore frontwoman has no qualms with naming names.

"It could be a couple, but I'm always talking about Morgan Wallen," Williams says, referring to the hitmaking "Last Night" singer.

"I don't give a s***," Williams adds. "Find me at Whole Foods, b****, I don't care."

Also during the interview, Williams speaks on the status of Paramore after previously describing the band as being on break.

"Paramore's not ever going away," Williams says. "We need breaks. We are three people that have been in a washing machine since we were teenagers, and it really affected all three of us in vastly different ways. ... I don't get to say, 'This is exactly what we're gonna do next,' because, like I've been saying my whole career, Paramore's a band."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!