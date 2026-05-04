Hayley Williams, Mitski, Lola Young playing All Things Go DC festival

Hayley Williams performs at Hilarity For Charity's annual fundraiser to support Alzheimer's at Rolling Greens DTLA on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity)

Hayley Williams, Mitski and Lola Young are among the artists playing the 2026 All Things Go DC festival, taking place Sept. 25-27 in Columbia, Maryland.

The bill also includes Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Beaches, Wolf Alice, Violet Grohl and Balu Brigada.

Williams' set is billed as "The Hayley Williams Show" like her previously announced shows in New York City's Forest Hills Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which will "feature material across all three of [Williams'] solo albums as well as some exciting surprises."

Young, meanwhile, is on the lineup after canceling her set at the 2025 All Things Go DC.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllThingsGoFestival.com.

In related news, Williams is teasing the announcement of more solo tour dates with a list of cities posted to her website. She's also added a second show at Forest Hills Stadium taking place Sept. 17.

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