Hayley Williams looks back at debut solo tour experience: 'It felt so good to be out there'

Hayley Williams performs during The 11th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show at NYU Skirball Center on December 15, 2025 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Ally Coalition)

Hayley Williams is back home after finishing her first-ever solo tour and has shared a piece reflecting on her experience.

"Tour turned me back into a night owl," the Paramore frontwoman writes in a post to her Substack. "Back into a teenaged dreamer with dark circles."

Since getting off the road, Williams says she's "been waking up in my own bed around noon every morning for the last couple days."

"It felt so good to come home," she writes. "But it felt so good to be out there too."

"I've tried on occasion, over the last 2 months, to make myself work out in writing what current growing pains and pleasure feel like," Williams continues. "What I would want to remember most about these days. Bjork said something once in an interview about how language and communicating was like trying to put the ocean through a straw. i think i am the ocean."

Williams had first planed to launch her debut solo tour in 2020 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was finally able to embark on it six years later in March, during which she performed her latest solo album, 2025's Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, in full.

Williams will return to the road in June for a tour of Europe before kicking off another U.S. leg in September. The upcoming U.S. dates are part of her "The Hayley Williams Show" tour, which will feature a more career-spanning set.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.