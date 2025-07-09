Hayley Williams, Jim Adkins featured on upcoming Jay Som album

Polyvinyl Record Co.
By Josh Johnson

Paramore's Hayley Williams and Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins are featured on an upcoming album from Jay Som, the moniker of indie artist Melina Duterte.

The record is called Belong and is due out Oct. 10. Williams guests on a track called "Past Lives," while Adkins contributes to a song called "Float," which is out now.

"This song is about desperately trying to hold on to past versions of yourself for self preservation," Adkins says of "Float." "The fear of the unknown is so overwhelming that sometimes the best solution is to sit with it instead of fighting or running from it."

"Melina is an absolute professional in all aspects of music creation," Adkins continues. "I am honored she had space in her vision for me to contribute. And it was a lot of fun to work on. Great song!"

The video for "Float" is streaming on YouTube.

Duterte is also a touring member of boygenius.

