Hayley Williams, Jim James added to 2026 Resonator Awards lineup

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs during Remi Wolf's Bonnaroo Superjam at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Paramore's Hayley Williams and My Morning Jacket's Jim James have been added to the lineup of the 2026 Resonator Awards, presented by We Are Moving the Needle. The event takes place Jan. 27 at Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles.

The Resonator Awards recognize the "artists, producers, and engineers whose craft shape the sound and culture of our time," according to a press release.

Williams is set to take part in an all-star tribute to the legendary Chaka Khan, who'll receive the Luminary Award, which is given to "a creator whose profound impact has transcended the confines of the music realm to significantly change culture."

Also taking part in the Chaka Khan tribute are Grace Bowers, Lalah Hathaway, Maggie Rogers and surprise guests.

James is one of the newly announced performers at the event, with the lineup also including Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin, Sia, FLO, Lucias and Thundercat. Heart's Nancy Wilson has also been added as a presenter.

St. Vincent and HAIM are among the other Resonator Awards honorees. St. Vincent will be presented with the Golden Trifecta Award by Olivia Rodrigo for "exerting prowess across multiple disciplines as a producer, engineer, and artist." HAIM will receive the Disruptors Award, which "celebrates visionary creators who are redefining what's possible in music," from producer and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.