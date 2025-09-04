Hayley Williams & Jack Antonoff taking part in live 'Rolling Stone' Musicians on Musicians event

Hayley Williams and Jack Antonoff attend the Susan Alexandra x Rachel Antonoff fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week at on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Hayley Williams and Jack Antonoff are taking part in a live event as part of Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians series.

The Paramore frontwoman will join Antonoff's band Bleachers for a collaborative performance, and the two will also participate in a joint conversation.

The Musicians on Musicians event will be held Oct. 23 at New York City's Beacon Theatre. It will also feature a conversation and collaborative performance between Role Model and María Zardoya of The Marías.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

In other musicians-giving-talks news, St. Vincent is part of the lineup for the 2025 New Yorker Festival. She'll take part in a discussion and give a performance on Oct. 25 at NYC's Webster Hall.

