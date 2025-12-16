Hayley Williams, Florence Welch among guests at Jack Antonoff's 2025 Ally Coalition benefit concert

The 11th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show Hayley Williams, Jack Antonoff, and Florence Welch perform during The 11th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show at NYU Skirball Center on December 15, 2025 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Ally Coalition) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Ally Coalition)
By Josh Johnson

Paramore's Hayley Williams and Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine were among the surprise guests at Jack Antonoff's 2025 Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concert, which took place Monday in New York City.

As seen in footage posted to the Ally Coalition's Instagram Story, the show featured Welch leading a rendition of "Dog Days Are Over" with Williams in the chorus. Other performers included Phish's Trey Anastasio, actress Rachel Zegler and Antonoff's band Bleachers.

The Ally Coalition, which Antonoff founded alongside his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, supports unhoused LGBTQ+ youth.

Past Talent Show performers have included Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

