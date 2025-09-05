Hayley Williams comments on status of Paramore: 'We always take huge breaks'

Hayley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore perform onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at San Siro on July 13, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Much like Ross and Rachel, depending on whose point-of-view you side with, Paramore is on a break.

The discourse around the status of the "Misery Business" outfit fired up once again after frontwoman Hayley Williams surprise-released a collection of 17 solo songs, which have since been collected into an album called Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

Fortunately for those concerned, Williams confirms in an interview with The Face that Paramore is not broken up.

"We always take huge breaks," Williams says. "In order for us to metabolize s*** that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums."

Indeed, Paramore's most recent album, 2023's This Is Why, arrived six years after its predecessor, 2017's After Laughter. Before that, the band took four years between records.

While Williams is in solo mode at the moment, she's still very into Paramore.

"There are no better musicians in the world than [drummer] Zac [Farro] and [guitarist] Taylor [York]," Willams says. ​"There are no better performers than Parafour," referring to the band's touring musicians. "It's just magic, man."

"I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore," she continues. ​"But it's also really important for me to strengthen other muscles and these parts of myself that I deflated because I was scared that people were going to notice me too much."

