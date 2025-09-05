Hayley Williams comments on status of Paramore: 'We always take huge breaks'

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Milan, Italy Hayley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore perform onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at San Siro on July 13, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)
By Josh Johnson

Much like Ross and Rachel, depending on whose point-of-view you side with, Paramore is on a break.

The discourse around the status of the "Misery Business" outfit fired up once again after frontwoman Hayley Williams surprise-released a collection of 17 solo songs, which have since been collected into an album called Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

Fortunately for those concerned, Williams confirms in an interview with The Face that Paramore is not broken up.

"We always take huge breaks," Williams says. "In order for us to metabolize s*** that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums."

Indeed, Paramore's most recent album, 2023's This Is Why, arrived six years after its predecessor, 2017's After Laughter. Before that, the band took four years between records.

While Williams is in solo mode at the moment, she's still very into Paramore.

"There are no better musicians in the world than [drummer] Zac [Farro] and [guitarist] Taylor [York]," Willams says. ​"There are no better performers than Parafour," referring to the band's touring musicians. "It's just magic, man."

"I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore," she continues. ​"But it's also really important for me to strengthen other muscles and these parts of myself that I deflated because I was scared that people were going to notice me too much."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!