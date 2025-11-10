Hayley Williams announces ticket details for upcoming solo tour

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at San Siro on July 13, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

After stealth-announcing the dates of her first solo tour, Hayley Williams has now unveiled the ticketing details for the shows.

The Paramore frontwoman shares in an Instagram post that she's partnered with a platform called Openstage in an effort to "get tickets into the hands of my fans, at a price that is as reasonable as I could get it."

"I've had countless conversations with my team, and they've spent countless hours trying to find the best solution for fans to be able to buy tickets," Williams writes. "It's been tough (to say the least), and unfortunately, there's just no way to guarantee that zero tickets get scalped. But we're doing our best."

Fans wishing to purchase tickets can register now through Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET via HayleyWilliams.club.os.fan/presale. You'll then need to verify your email and phone number, after which you'll receive a unique, non-transferable ticket unlock code for a chance at tickets when they go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Williams notes that face value ticket exchanges will be available, and ticket transfers will be disabled except in places where state laws prohibit that from happening.

"I can't wait to be back on the road and see all of your faces," Williams writes. "We'll dance, scream, and cry together."

As previously reported, Williams' tour will run in the U.S. from March 28 in Atlanta to May 13 in Los Angeles. For the full list of dates, visit HayleyWilliams.net.

Williams had previously scheduled her debut solo tour for 2020 in support of her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She's since put out two more solo records: 2021's Petals for Vases/Descansos and August's Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

