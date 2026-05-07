Hayley Williams announces 'The Hayley Williams Show' tour dates

Hayley Williams performs onstage during The Ally Coalition's 11th Annual Talent Show at NYU Skirball Center on December 15, 2025 in New York City. (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

Hayley Williams is taking "The Hayley Williams Show" on the road.

The Paramore frontwoman has announced a new batch of solo headlining U.S. tour dates, spanning from Sept. 3 in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Oct. 12 in Southaven, Mississippi.

Registration is open now through Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for a presale beginning May 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HayleyWilliams.net.

The new dates follow Williams' currently ongoing tour, during which she's been performing her 2025 solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, in full along with select covers. In contrast, "The Hayley Williams Show" dates will feature songs from all three of Williams' solo albums, as well "some exciting surprises," a press release says.

Previously announced "The Hayley Williams Show" dates include two shows each at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which are sold out.

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