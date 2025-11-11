Hayley Williams announces additional shows for debut solo tour

Hayley Williams of Paramore opens for "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Hayley Williams' debut solo tour is getting even larger.

The Paramore frontwoman has announced a batch of additional dates to the 2026 trek, including extra shows in Atlanta, Toronto, New York City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Oakland and Los Angeles, as well as new stops in Baltimore and Silver Spring, Maryland.

As with the previously announced shows, tickets to the new dates will go on sale using the platform Openstage in an effort to, as Williams says, "get tickets into the hands of my fans, at a price that is as reasonable as I could get it."

The registration window for the sale, which was originally scheduled to close Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, has been extended to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Those who register will need to verify their email and phone number before receiving a unique, non-transferable unlock code for a chance at tickets when they go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"If you've already signed up for a show in or near these cities, you do not need to sign up again," Williams says. "Your code will work for the added shows (including the two Maryland dates)."

For the full list of dates, visit HayleyWilliams.net.

The tour will support Williams' new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. She'd originally planned her debut solo tour for 2020 behind her Petals for Armor album, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

