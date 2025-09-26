Haven't you people ever heard of Panic! at the Disco's '﻿A Fever You Can't Sweat Out'﻿ turning 20?

'A Fever You Can't Sweat Out' album artwork. (Fueled By Ramen)
By Josh Johnson

Oh, well imagine, a beloved album from your youth turning 20.

Such is the reality facing millennials as Panic! at the Disco's 2005 debut album, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, hits the two-decade milestone on Saturday. Hopefully they're not freaking out — after all, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality.

Panic! at the Disco was discovered by Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, who signed them to his label, then known as Decaydance Records, before they even played a live show.

A Fever You Can't Sweat Out was released on Sept. 27, 2005, alongside the lead single "The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide Is Press Coverage," which, if nothing else, proved Panic! could carry on Fall Out Boy's tradition of long, pithy song titles.

However, it wasn't until the release of the follow-up single, "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," that Panic! at the Disco truly blew up. The song introduced the world to frontman Brendon Urie's theatrical vocal delivery and the band's baroque sound, making them faces of what would be defined in the 2000s as emo alongside Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance.

Panic! followed A Fever You Can't Sweat Out with the experimental Pretty. Odd. in 2008, which divided fans. Over the years, the band's lineup and sound would continue to change — they even dropped the exclamation point from their name at one point — and by 2015, Urie was the only band member remaining.

Urie released three Panic! albums essentially as a solo project before ending the band in 2023. Panic! will reform at the 2025 When We Were Young festival in October to perform A Fever You Can't Sweat Out in full.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!