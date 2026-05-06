Happy Mondays announce ﻿'Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches﻿' reissue

'Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches﻿' album artwork. (London Records)
By Josh Johnson

Happy Mondays have announced a deluxe reissue of the band's 1990 album, Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches.

The package is due out Aug. 21 in multiple formats, including a five-LP box set featuring the original album remastered, the Hallelujah and Madchester Rave On EPs, live recordings and remixes.

Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches spawned the two biggest Happy Mondays hits, "Step On" and "Kinky Afro," which helped bring the Madchester sound they helped pioneer alongside bands like The Stone Roses to a worldwide audience.

Happy Mondays followed Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches with one more album, 1992's Yes Please!, before breaking up in 1993. They've since reformed multiple times, and have continued to tour following the 2022 death of bassist and founding member Paul Ryder, brother of lead vocalist Shaun Ryder.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!