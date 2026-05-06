Happy Mondays announce ﻿'Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches﻿' reissue

Happy Mondays have announced a deluxe reissue of the band's 1990 album, Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches.

The package is due out Aug. 21 in multiple formats, including a five-LP box set featuring the original album remastered, the Hallelujah and Madchester Rave On EPs, live recordings and remixes.

Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches spawned the two biggest Happy Mondays hits, "Step On" and "Kinky Afro," which helped bring the Madchester sound they helped pioneer alongside bands like The Stone Roses to a worldwide audience.

Happy Mondays followed Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches with one more album, 1992's Yes Please!, before breaking up in 1993. They've since reformed multiple times, and have continued to tour following the 2022 death of bassist and founding member Paul Ryder, brother of lead vocalist Shaun Ryder.

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