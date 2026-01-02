HAIM's Este Haim is married

Haim: I Quit 2025 Tour - New York, NY Este Haim of HAIM performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on September 08, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA)
By Josh Johnson

Wedding bells chimed for Este Haim on New Year's Eve.

The eldest of the HAIM sisters got married to tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin on Dec. 31, according to Vogue, which documented her final dress fitting ahead of the ceremony.

"I've been looking forward to this day since I was five," Este told Vogue of her wedding. "When I was five, I had this vision of me, coming down a spiral staircase, there's a scene in Cinderella that probably is what I was mimicking, but I would descend in this giant ballroom gown, and then my fiancé, [my] husband, would be at the bottom and grab my hand."

According to photos published by People, wedding guests included well-known HAIM pal Taylor Swift, as well as Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks.

ABC Audio has reached out to reps for HAIM for confirmation.

