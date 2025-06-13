HAIM unveils '﻿I quit'﻿ album track list

Columbia Records; Art By Paul Thomas Anderson
By Josh Johnson

As HAIM time approaches, the sister trio has unveiled the track list for their upcoming album, I quit.

The 15-song set begins with a cut called "Gone," which HAIM previously said includes a then-uncleared sample of the George Michael hit "Freedom! '90."

Other track titles include "Million years," "Try to Feel My Pain" and "Blood on the Street," along with the previously released tracks "Relationships," "Down to be wrong," "Take me back" and "Everybody's trying to figure me out."

I quit, the fourth HAIM album and the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III, arrives June 20. HAIM will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in September.

Here's the I quit track list:

"Gone"
"All over me"
"Relationships"
"Down to be wrong"
"Take me back"
"Love you right"
"The farm"
"Lucky stars"
"Million years"
"Everybody's trying to figure me out"
"Try to feel my pain"
"Spinning"
"Cry"
"Blood on the street "
"Now it's time"

