HAIM teases next single, 'Down to be wrong'

By Josh Johnson

HAIM is readying a new single called "Down to be wrong."

The track will arrive on Thursday, and its accompanying video will premiere Friday. You can presave it now, and hear a preview via HAIM's Instagram.

"Down to be wrong" will be the third new HAIM song released in 2025, following "Relationships" and "Everybody's trying to figure me out." The sister trio's been working on their upcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III.

In addition to releasing new music, HAIM's week includes playing concerts in Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday.

