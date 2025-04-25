HAIM premieres 'Down to be wrong' video starring Logan Lerman

HAIM has premiered the video for their new single, "Down to be wrong," starring The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor Logan Lerman.

The clip follows Lerman through a hotel as he's seemingly haunted by the sister trio, who show up to turn on lights or the TV before disappearing.

You can watch it on YouTube.

"Down to be wrong" will appear on HAIM's newly announced album, I quit, alongside the tracks "Relationships" and "Everybody's trying to figure me out." I quit, the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III, drops June 20.

