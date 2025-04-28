HAIM announces US tour

2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

HAIM has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, I quit.

The headlining outing kicks off Sept. 4 in Philadelphia, and wraps up Oct. 11 in Santa Barbara, California. Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HAIMOfficial.com.

I quit, the fourth HAIM album and the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III, drops June 20. It includes the songs "Relationships," "Everybody's trying to figure me out" and "Down to be wrong."

